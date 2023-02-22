Paola senior Hayden Worden signs a national letter of intent to play soccer at Ottawa University. Pictured with Hayden are (in front) his mother, Cherie, and his father Troy; (standing) his sister, Olivia, and his brother, Max.
PAOLA – Hayden Worden is used to wearing his Panther black and gold, which will suit him when he wears the same colors for his new Ottawa University Braves soccer team.
Worden, a Paola senior, signed a national letter of intent to play soccer at Ottawa University. He was recruited as a midfielder.
Worden was a four-year member of the Paola soccer program, lettering all four seasons. His favorite soccer memory was starting his freshman year and making it all the way to the regional championship game.
“It is exciting to be signing with Ottawa University,” Worden said. “It is something I have wanted to do for a long time. I am happy to have the opportunity to play collegiate soccer.
“Ottawa University made the most effort to get me in the signing process,” he said. “I really liked the coaches and team.”
Worden began playing soccer when he was 6 years old. He has been on one team or another ever since.
“My mom wanted me to play a sport and signed me up for soccer,” he said. “A lot of my friends were playing. After that, I fell in love with the game. I wanted to be the best player I could be.”
Worden was a team captain for the Paola Panthers the past two seasons.
“The whole team looked up to Hayden, and he showed the true qualities of a leader,” Paola coach Trevor Gallagher said. “He showed the team that it is okay to make mistakes and that mistakes do not define who they are. He inspired the team to work harder by showing how much heart he had for the sport of soccer. Outside of high school soccer, Hayden gave his time to the rec soccer program and encouraged many young players.
“It is always exciting to see a player go on to the next level,” Gallagher said. “Hayden is part of the small percentage of athletes that move on to the next level and has the opportunity that most high school athletes dream about. He will be a great representative of Paola soccer at Ottawa University.”
He was a Spotlight soccer team selection. He played midfield and forward for the Panthers.
Worden scored six goals with nine assists on the season.
“He played mostly left wing and center midfield,” Gallagher said. “He rarely subbed and created almost all of our offensive opportunities.”
Worden plans on majoring in engineering. Hayden is the son of Troy and Cherie Worden.
