Paola senior Hayden Worden signs a national letter of intent to play soccer at Ottawa University. Pictured with Hayden are (in front) his mother, Cherie, and his father Troy; (standing) his sister, Olivia, and his brother, Max. 

PAOLA – Hayden Worden is used to wearing his Panther black and gold, which will suit him when he wears the same colors for his new Ottawa University Braves soccer team.

Worden, a Paola senior, signed a national letter of intent to play soccer at Ottawa University. He was recruited as a midfielder.

