Taylor Worthey, a Paola senior, signed a letter of intent at Little Town on Thursday, Sept. 17, to play softball at Culver-Stockton College next year. Pictured with Taylor are (in front, from left) hitting coach Joanne Clark, Culver-Stockton softball coach Anjay Clark and her mother, Alicia; (standing) Team Kansas Rodgers coach Tom Rodgers, her father Chris and Bandits coaches Roger Bias and Chris Billings.