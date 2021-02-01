DE SOTO – Dakiah Yates scored a team-high 16 points as the Paola Lady Panthers got back in the win column with a victory on the road against the De Soto Lady Wildcats.
Paola won the game by eight points, 43-35, on Friday, Jan. 29.
The Lady Panthers were down by three points in the first quarter, but went on a run to end the opening frame and to open the second quarter. Paola led by 12 points at the half, 24-12, and never looked back.
Kate Ediger hit double figures with 13 points. Morgan Clark, Ava Kehl and Maggie Kauk also scored.
Paola improved to 5-8 on the season. De Soto fell to 5-6.
Burlington Invitational
The Lady Panther basketball team placed sixth in the Burlington Invitational.
Paola fell to Labette County in the fifth-place game 56-34 on Saturday, Jan. 23.
Yates scored eight points to lead Paola. Kauk had seven points.
Clark posted five points. Emersyn Smith, Maddie Pitzer, Anna Phillips, Mackenzie Kuehl and Kehl also scored.
Yates was named to the all-tournament team.
Paola fell to Sabetha in the opening round 45-28 on Monday, Jan. 18.
Ediger scored 13 points. Yates had five points.
Pitzer, Kauk, Kehl and Clark also scored.
Paoloa defeated Burlington in second round action 46-40 on Thursday, Jan. 21.
Yates led the way with 17 points. Ediger hit double figures with 10 points.
Clark had eight points. Kauk, Kehl and Kuehl also scored.
