SPRING HILL — Field goals were hard to come by in the first half of a Frontier League showdown between the Paola Lady Panthers and Spring Hill Lady Broncos.
Free throws were even scarcer at Spring Hill High School on Tuesday, Feb. 11.
Paola and Spring Hill combined for seven baskets and one free throw in the first quarter.
Dakiah Yates was the spark plug that got Paola going in the first quarter. Trinity McDow was dominant in the second half, scoring 19 of her game-high 23 points in the final 16 minutes.
Paola scored 35 points in the second half in a 51-39 victory against Spring Hill.
Sophie Jones helped run the offense in limited minutes during her return to the lineup.
Yates had a steal and fed the ball to McDow, who drove for a layup and was fouled.
McDow made a field goal for the first points of the game. She added one free throw after being fouled on her layup attempt.
Yates sank a 3-pointer on the next possession for a 6-0 lead.
Yates also played some tough man-to-man defense.
The Lady Panthers held a 10-7 edge at the end of the first quarter.
The Spring Hill defense held Paola to six points in the second quarter. Allisyn Frank sank a pair of field goals as the Lady Broncos outscored the Lady Panthers 10-6.
The Lady Broncos held a 16-15 advantage in the third quarter. Frank scored eight of the 16 points. Brookelynn Powell sank a pair of field goals.
Brayden Hanf and McDow hit big 3-pointers for Paola in the quarter.
The Lady Panthers took over in the final frame, going on a 20-6 run. McDow scored 11 points in the quarter.
McDow led all scorers with 23 points. She made eight field goals, including a pair of 3-pointers. McDow added five free throws.
Hanf posted nine points. Kate Ediger finished with eight points.
Macaela Garrett, Maggie Kauk, Yates and Jones also scored for Paola.
Frank led the Spring Hill Lady Broncos with 13 points.
Cate Milroy scored eight points. Makayla Popovich had six points. Avery Anderson, Jenna Weber, Kaylee Oakes and Powell also scored for Spring Hill.
