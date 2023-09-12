PAOLA – Fielding a roster with 20 freshmen and sophomores, the Paola soccer program is going through some growing pains to start the 2023 season.
Paola freshman defender Cruz Guzman comes out to attack the dribble and pressure the ball against Spring Hill sophomore Peter Park during varsity home action for the Panthers on Thursday, Sept. 7.
PAOLA – Fielding a roster with 20 freshmen and sophomores, the Paola soccer program is going through some growing pains to start the 2023 season.
Paola took a tough 11-0 loss against Frontier League power Spring Hill at home Thursday, Sept. 7.
The Spring Hill Broncos, a Class 5A program, controlled the possession and attacked the Paola Panther goal most of the first half.
Paola had 11 freshman and nine sophomores on its younger roster, which bodes well for the future of the program.
Despite the 11-0 loss on the scoreboard, the Panthers did some good things in the game.
Sophomore defender James Haley, freshman midfielder Cruz Guzman and freshman midfielder Colin Cook pressured the ball against Spring Hill and made some nice clears.
Guzman made a pair of nice clears to the side of the field in the first five minutes to slow Spring Hill down.
Paola Panther junior keeper Tyler Corum made a great save on a blistering shot on goal by Spring Hill.
Troy Leonard, another Paola freshman, subbed into the game for an injured player and turned in some valuable minutes, Paola coach Trevor Gallagher said.
Cooper McMahon came in off the bench and gave the Panthers some great minutes on defense as well.
“The first thing is our freshman really stepped up big with having injuries on the team,” Gallagher said. “We started one freshman and the two others played a lot of minutes.
“Cruz Guzman started on our back line and put his body in front of many shots,” he said. “Troy Leonard subbed in at right midfield for an injured player early into the varsity game. He was not subbed for the rest of the half. The last freshman who played was Cooper McMahon who played left midfield.”
There was simply no stopping the Broncos, however, as wave after wave of pressures came from the left wing, the right wing and the center striker.
Ryan Rhoades dribbled through a pair of Paola defenders and fired a shot in the back of the net for Spring Hill.
Paola played the ball back to the Paola keeper and Corum had no chance, giving up a goal at 2-0 with 31 minutes on the clock.
Zachary Brueckner headed a ball on goal for the Broncos, and Corum made the save.
Jake Rainforth blasted a great shot and scored for Spring Hill.
Seth Lovitt took a quick shot as Corum came out of the box to challenge. Lovitt pushed it past the Paola keeper to the right corner for the goal.
Rainforth chipped the ball over Corum’s head for a goal to make it 4-0 with 27 minutes left in the first half.
Calvin Pankewich scored to push the advantage to 6-0.
Spring Hill went on to win it 11-0.
Sports Editor
