WICHITA — Kailyn Younger is used to blazing her own trail as a pioneer in women’s wrestling.
She was part of the Paola Lady Panthers first wrestling team, helping lead the team to third place in the state.
Younger added to her pioneering spirit Saturday, Nov. 5, wrestling for Iowa Central Community College as the women’s team opened its inaugural season in the Falcon Invitational.
Younger, a 2022 Paola High School graduate, is a member of the Iowa Central Community College inaugural Triton women’s wrestling team.
Younger was 5-1 in the tournament for her collegiate debut, placing third at 116 pounds. She was 5-1 with five pins.
She is one of 22 women on the Iowa Central Tritons inaugural women’s wrestling team roster.
Younger was a pioneer of women’s sports at Paola High School.
Younger was part of the first Paola girls wrestling team. She competed in the first regional wrestling tournament and qualified to compete for the Lady Panthers in the first state tournament. Younger was runner-up in the state tournament three years in a row.
She helped lead the Lady Panthers to back-to-back third-place state team trophies.
Now, she is a pioneer for a new school, competing for the Iowa Central Community College’s first women’s wrestling team.
Younger was named the outstanding regional wrestler of the year her senior campaign at PHS. She was 4-0 in the girls regional wrestling tournament.
She not only went undefeated to capture the 126-pound title but posted her perfect 4-0 record with four pins. Younger was named the regional’s outstanding wrestler. She is a three-time regional champion.
Younger ended her high school wrestling career with another medal, placing second at 126 pounds in the Class 4-1A state tournament in Salina.
Younger, 35-4, was 3-1 with three pins.
Younger plans on pursuing a degree in nursing. Kailyn is the daughter of Tommy and Kelci Younger of Paola.
