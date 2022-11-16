LA CYGNE — Bree Allen has been the toast of the town this fall.
Allen, a Prairie View sophomore, won the Class 3A state cross country meet at Rim Rock Farm in Lawrence on Saturday, Oct. 29.
La Cygne Mayor Debra Wilson went to Prairie View High School and presented Allen with a proclamation from the city in recognition of her accomplishments this season.
Allen ran a new personal-record time in the state meet, placing first in Class 3A with a time of 18 minutes, 56 seconds. Allen won the race by 41 seconds. Allen is the Tri-County Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year. It is the second year in a row Allen has won the honor.
Allen thanked her family and her teammates for their support, sharing the honor and recognition with all of them.
“I was thrilled to win it last year, but I am extremely honored to win the Tri-County Spotlight Girls Runner of the Year back-to-back,” Allen said. “Going into the season I was very excited to get started. I will admit races and times were not going the way I hoped they would in the beginning of the season. I knew I just needed to push through and trust my training. It obviously shows that the training paid off in the end.
“On the team aspect, I could not ask for a better group of girls,” she said. “They are just so well rounded in academics, sports and personality. This group of girls will be forever a big part of me. I look at our season going awesome. We didn’t make it to state this year, but the girls ran great. I am so proud of them, and I am ready to show what we can really do as a team next year.”
Bree followed some big shoes in the family. Her sister, Brooke, who ran for the Lady Buffalos in high school, was also a Spotlight girls runner of the year.
Heading into her sophomore season, Allen wanted to have a perfect season where she won every race.
Allen did just that, winning the Pioneer League meet and the regional meet. She had one meet left, one more race to put a bow on her perfect season, representing Prairie View in the Class 3A state meet at Rim Rock Farm in Lawrence.
“My training most definitely led me to my success this season,” Allen said. “I also think my mental game played a huge part. Running is more than just running. It takes motivation and encouragement to reach your goals.
“Beginning this year off I knew that the state champ from last year had graduated, and I knew I had a shot of winning this year,” she said. “Even knowing that I had a chance, I still had to work hard all season to be where I wanted to be.”
No one touched Allen on the course all season. Allen won every race she was in from the season opener at Anderson County, to the Ramsey Invitational on her home course to the Pioneer League meet, the Class 3A regional meet and the Class 3A state meet.
In dramatic fashion, Allen even saved the best for last, running her new personal-record time in the state meet.
“Bree shows true leadership on the team,” Prairie View coach Marcie Caldwell said. “Not just with her work ethic, but she is also the team’s biggest cheerleader. Bree encourages every member of the team, sometimes with tough love, always with the desire for the team to succeed.
“She has kept her focus on improving her times and preparing for the state meet all season,” Caldwell said. “Watching her at the various points in the state meet was exciting. She ran smart and used the terrain to her advantage.”
Allen held a 100-yard lead with less than a mile to go. In the final half-mile, Allen kept pushing the pace and adding to her lead.
When she came around the final turn to run past the flags to the finish line, no one else was even in sight.
“I had goals to go undefeated this season, and ending my season with a state championship was very rewarding and exciting,” she said. “I knew I had a shot at winning a state championship, but winning by 41 seconds was not on my radar. It is a surreal moment running the final stretch and hearing your name announced with no one near me. I couldn’t imagine a better feeling.”
Allen crossed the finish line at Rim Rock Farm in 18:56, breaking the 19-minute mark for the first time in her career.
“Bree had been chasing an under 19-minute time all season,” Caldwell said. “She accomplished that along with the state title.
“She is a joy to have on the team, laughing and smiling even during tough workouts,” she said. “There is something special about cross country runners and those who know, know. There is a unique blend of personalities and talents that all combine to make a wonderful team to be around and to coach.”
Allen and the Prairie View Lady Buffalos won the Pioneer League meet held at the Osawatomie City Golf Course, winning back-to-back league championships.
“Some of my favorite highlights for this season would definitely be winning league as a team back-to-back, the night before state with my team encouraging me and being by my side and when my dad picked me up right after I finished the state race,” she said. “He knew how bad I wanted to succeed and how hard I worked to get there.”
Closing her season at the state meet was an incredible feeling, Allen said. It was also challenging.
There is so much history and tradition at Rim Rock Farm. It is a tough course, and Allen knew she had to run the race of her life.
“I was very nervous running there at the beginning,” she said. “It felt like my freshman year all over again because I had never run there before. I also knew what a tough course it is, and that I would have to run like I never had before.
“Getting to run on such an historical course was so exciting and enjoyable,” Allen said. “I had never run on such a beautiful course before. I absolutely loved it.”
