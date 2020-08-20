LA CYGNE – Brooke Allen, a state qualifier in cross country and track and field, is taking her love for running to Baker University.
Allen, a 2020 graduate of Prairie View High School, signed a national letter of intent to run cross country and compete in distance events for the track and field team at Baker University.
“I am very excited to compete at the collegiate level and continue my running career,” Allen said. “I am very grateful for this opportunity to become a better athlete, teammate and person as a whole.
“I can’t wait for this journey,” she said. “I look forward to continuing my academic and athletic careers at Baker University.”
Allen lost her senior track and field season due to the coronavirus (Covid-19) and was not ready to give up her running shoes just yet.
“With my senior track season being canceled, I did not feel like my running career was complete,” Allen said. “I decided I did want to continue running at the next level.
“After considering many different offers and opportunities I decided running for coach Byers and Baker University was the place for me. My mother is a Baker alum and had a great experience cheering on the Wildcats during her time there," she said. "Baker has a beautiful campus and is a great academic school. I love the size and the comfort of the area. “
Allen started running cross country in eighth grade. The middle school did not have a seventh-grade cross country program. She played volleyball in seventh grade and ran on the track team.
She was a four-year member of the Prairie View High School cross country and track and field teams. Allen also ran for a club cross country team named the Brocaw Blazers.
“I really enjoyed running track and had some success in seventh grade,” she said. “I was not completely in love with volleyball and since I did have success in track I decided to try running cross country.
“I am so glad I made that decision to try something different,” Allen said. “My high school experiences would be completely different without cross country and track.”
Allen is driven by the challenge to pace herself against other runners and to chase after her own personal best performances. The relationships built through sports have led to great friendships.
“One of my favorite aspects is the competition,” she said. “The feelings of nervousness and anxiety are overwhelming before racing, but the feelings of accomplishment and happiness after a race are like no other.
“Another one of my favorite aspects of track and cross country is the people,” Allen said. “Everyone is feeling something similar, and the atmosphere of positivity and encouragement from teammates, competitors, and spectators makes a great environment.”
Allen plans on studying within the Allied Health program at Baker University.
Brooke is the daughter of Chad and Tara Allen of La Cygne.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.