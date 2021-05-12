LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. – Jordan Blakemore is taking his passion for baseball to Ottawa University.
Blakemore, a senior at Lee’s Summit West High School, signed a national letter of intent to play baseball at Ottawa University. He was recruited as a pitcher.
He is the son of Mike and Amy Blakemore of Lee’s Summit. Amy Blakemore is a 1990 graduate of Prairie View High School where she played volleyball and basketball for the Lady Buffalos.
In addition to playing baseball at Lee’s Summit West, Blakemore also plays summer baseball for the Kansas City Elite.
Joining him at the signing with family and friends were his grandparents Dick and Linda Cawby of Lee’s Summit, and Kansas City Elite baseball coaches Rod Myers and Steve Baker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.