CARBONDALE, Kan. — Running back Hunter Boone and quarterback Justin Scott each had two touchdowns to lead Prairie View past Santa Fe Trial on the road.
Boone ran the ball 27 times for 215 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-15 victory against Santa Fe Trial on Friday, Sept. 6. Scott completed five of 10 passes for 86 yards and two touchdowns.
Santa Fe Trail struck first, scoring on a 29-yard touchdown pass for a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.
The Buffalos answered on an 11-yard touchdown run by Boone. Scott kicked the extra point.
Scott completed a 19-yard touchdown pass put to Isaac Partida to Prairie View on top in the second quarter. The Buffalos added a two-point conversion to make it 15-7.
Prairie View went back to the air to add to its lead in the third quarter, capping a drive on a 38-yard touchdown pass from Scott to Dillan Schweer. Scott kicked the extra point to increase the lead to 22-7.
Damien Kline broke free on a 36-yard touchdown run to make it 29-7 at the end of the third quarter.
Santa Fe Trail answered with a 1-yard touchdown run to end a drive in the fourth quarter.
Boone ran for a 64-yard touchdown for a final score of 35-15.
Kline ran the ball 11 times for 87 yards and one touchdown.
Otis Jacobs had six carries for 50 yards. Scott gained 11 yards on seven attempts.
Schweer caught five passes for 78 yards and a touchdown.
Partida had one reception for 19 yards. Jacobs caught a pass for a 9-yard gain.
Schweer led the Buffalo defense with nine tackles, including eight solo tackles. He had one tackle for a loss.
Bodi Isenhower made six tackles with four solo tackles. Colton McCammon had six tackles with three solo tackles and three assisted tackles.
Chanz Gerleman, Boone, Jacobs and Kline each had four tackles.
Chase Bloodgood, Joey Gray and Partida made three tackles each. Chris Law and Noah Nordgren each had two tackles.
Prairie View picked off three passes. Partida had two interceptions. Schweer intercepted one pass. The Buffalos also recovered a fumble.
