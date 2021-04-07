LA CYGNE – The Prairie View Buffalo baseball team has taken advantage of a fairly nice spring to get back on the diamond and pick up where they left off two years ago.
“Practice has been going good,” Prairie View coach Joe Cullor said. “The weather has allowed us to get some great time in on the diamond. The kids have a hunger to finally get to play after losing last season due to COVID-19. They have been coming to practice with a positive workman-like attitude.”
Senior catcher Gradey Gregg is back behind the plate. He will be out until at least May. Greg broke an ankle during the basketball season.
Senior Hunter Minden is back to pitch and play middle infield. Minden has signed with the University of Central Missouri.
Junior Colby Garrettson is back at first base. He can also pitch for the Buffalos.
“He will be a utility guy willing to play wherever the team needs him,” Cullor said.
Junior Zach gives the Buffalos some speed in the outfield.
Gage Pugh, a junior outfielder, is fast and had a strong arm.
Some of the newcomers ready to have an impact at the varsity level are sophomore middle infielder Garrett Cullor, freshman catcher Gabe Murillo, sophomore utility man Hunter Mitchell and freshman infielder Kooper Konitzer.
“Konitzer could be our most well-rounded player on the team,” Cullor said. “He has a bright future ahead of him.”
Cullor is entering his fifth season with the Prairie View baseball program.
Prairie View is a young baseball team that will have to gain experience one game at a time, Cullor said.
“We play a fairly tough schedule and have very little returning varsity experience so growth will be huge for us,” Cullor said. “Some of what we are looking to do to grow as players: minimize errors (make the routine plays), make contact at the plate, play our best ball at the regional tournament. If we continue to have great attitudes and work ethic, these are very achievable goals.”
