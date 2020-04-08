LA CYGNE — Cancellation of spring sports stole more than a season from some of the seniors playing baseball at Prairie View High School.
It may have also stolen a chance to catch the eye of a college program, landing a scholarship to play baseball at the collegiate level.
Senior pitcher Justin Scott and senior catcher Brock Heide were looking for solid campaigns to continue playing the game they love next year, Buffalo coach Joe Cullor said.
“Justin Scott has not signed, but would like to play baseball in college,” Cullor said. “He needed a good senior year to land a spot.
“Brock Heide has not signed and wants to play golf or baseball,” Cullor said. “Baseball is what he wants to do, but he needed a good senior year to do so.”
Dilan Schweer, a senior outfielder, signed a letter of intent to play football at Mid-America Nazarene. He is a wide receiver.
Senior Chase Bloodgood, a utility player, is signing for football. He may be headed to Fort Scott.
Hunter Boone, a senior, may be signing for football as well. He was also a state-qualifying wrestler for the Buffalos.
Prairie View also returned junior starters Gradey Gregg, infield; and Hunter Minden, infield.
Other players who were competing for varsity playing time were: Zach Theis, sophomore, utility; Hunter Day, junior, infield; Zach Nordgren, sophomore, outfield; Colby Garretson, sophomore, infield; Charlie McCain, sophomore, pitcher; Micah Eastwood, sophomore, pitcher; Kaden Walker, sophomore, pitcher; Hunter Mitchell, freshman, infield; and Garret Cullor, freshman, infield.
“Our team goal was to use the tests during the season to play our best baseball at regionals,” coach Cullor said.
