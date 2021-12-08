LA CYGNE — The Lady Buffalo wrestling team opens the season ranked third in Class 3A.
Prairie View has 11 girls out for the program.
The Buffalo boys team features 27 student-athletes.
Whitley Cox-Haliburton is the No. 4 ranked wrestler at 235 pounds in Class 3A. Kylee Eastwood is ranked fifth at 170 pounds. Alyssa Page is ranked sixth in the state at 155 pounds.
Bodi Isenhower, 20-2, was a district and a regional champion at 138 pounds.
Damien Kline, 170 pounds, was a second-team Spotlight wrestling team selection.
Zach Nordgren, 145 pounds, was an honorable mention selection.
Prairie View also returns Garrett Cullor in the middle of the lineup.
Freshman Hagen Blanck is ready to compete for varsity time and made an immediate impact on the program.
Seniors Mackenzie Brown, Eastwood, Page, Isenhower, Kline and Nordgren are setting the tone in practice, Prairie View coach Walter Vandeventer said.
Vandeventer is entering his 29th year with the high school program and 19th season with the middle school team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.