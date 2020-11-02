LA CYGNE — Quarterback Damien Kline and running back Otis Jacobs combined for five touchdowns as the Prairie View Buffalos defeated the Caney Valley Bulldogs in the Class 3A state football playoffs, 42-16.
Kline ran two touchdowns and threw a touchdown pass in the home victory Friday, Oct. 31. Jacobs ran for two touchdowns.
Prairie View had 357 yards of offense on 54 plays, including 316 yards on the ground.
Kline opened the scoring on a 6-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Jacobs had an 11-yard touchdown run, making it 14-0.
Caney Valley answered in the second quarter on a 6-yard touchdown pass, and added the two-point conversion.
Kline capped a drive with a 2-yard touchdown run, increasing the lead to 20-8. Jacobs broke loose on a 41-yard run for his second touchdown of the game.
Kaden Walker caught a 15-yard touchdown pass from Kline, making it 35-8 at the half.
Bodi Isenhower took off on a 40-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
Caney Valley had a 7-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter, making the final 42-16.
Kline completed four of seven passes for 51 yards and a touchdown. He ran the ball eight times for 58 yards and two touchdowns.
Jacob had 112 yards on six carries with two touchdowns.
Isenhower ran the ball 12 times for 110 yards and a touchdown.
Zach Thies had two receptions for 31 yards. Walker and Jacobs each had one reception.
