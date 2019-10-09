BURLINGTON – The Burlington Wildcats struck first, but the final two strikes came from the Prairie View Buffalos.
Prairie View, 5-0, rose to the challenge on the road Friday, Oct. 4, scoring two unanswered touchdowns in a 14-6 victory.
Burlington got on the scoreboard first, scoring on a 19-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter.
Prairie View quarterback Justin Scott capped a drive with a 4-yard touchdown run to tie the score at 6-6 at the half.
Buffalo running back Hunter Boone scored on a 47-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Dilan Schweer ran for the two-point conversion.
Boone ran the ball 17 times for 107 yards. Scott completed one pass for 37 yards and ran the ball seven times for 14 yards.
Bodi Isenhower had two carries for 47 yards. Schweer had one reception for 37 yards.
Boone led the Buffalo defense with nine tackles, including five solo tackles.
Chase Bloodgood and Chanz Gerleman each had eight tackles. Colton McCammon made seven tackles.
Damien Kline made four tackles. Otis Jacobs and Chris Law each had three tackles.
