OSAWATOMIE – The Prairie View boys basketball team topped 70 points on its way to taking the title in the Linn County Invitational.
The Buffalos defeated the rival Osawatomie Trojans 74-41 on Friday, Dec. 11, in the final round of the tournament held in Osawatomie.
Prairie View outscored Osawatomie 21-12 in the first quarter and 23-13 in the second quarter. The Trojans kept battling, but could not catch the Buffalos.
Josh Robbins and Zach Thies both scored 20 points for Prairie View as the Buffalos captured the title. Gradey Gregg topped double figures, finishing with 11 points.
Kaden Walker, Hunter Minden, Gage Pugh and Otis Jacobs also scored.
Prairie View was undefeated in the tournament.
The Osawatomie Trojans were 2-1 in the tournament to open the season, placing second.
Kaeden Carver scored 12 points for Osawatomie. Chris Pursley added 10 points.
Tyler Manning and Romeo Smith each posted nine points. Gavin Ramsey had seven points. Matthew Fanning and Peyton Wendt also scored.
