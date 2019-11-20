PERRY, Kan. — The Prairie View Buffalos suffered their first loss, a season-ending one against Perry-Lecompton in the Class 3A sectional playoffs.
Prairie View, 10-1, fell to Perry-Lecompton on the road Friday, Nov. 15, 30-6.
After a scoreless first quarter, Perry-Lecompton struck first on a 10-yard pass play. Perry-Lecompton added a field goal for a 10-0 lead at the half.
Perry-Lecompton scored on a 3-yard touchdown run and a 30-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter to extend its lead to 24-0.
Prairie View scored in the fourth quarter on a 7-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Justin Scott to wide receiver Dilan Schweer.
Perry-Lecompton answered with a 8-yard touchdown pass for a final score of 30-6.
Scott completed 10 of 14 passes for 130 yards and a touchdown.
Damien Kline ran the ball six times for 42 yards. Hunter Boone had 10 carries for 28 yards.
Isaac Partida caught four passes for 64 yards. Schweer had four receptions for 52 yards and a touchdown.
Otis Jacobs had three carries and caught one pass.
Boone led the defense with five tackles, including four solo tackles. He had one tackle for a loss of yardage.
Joey Gray and Colby Garreston each made five tackles. Garreston had a quarterback sack.
Colton McCammon, Chanz Gerelman and Schweer each had three tackles. Gage Pugh and Jacobs each had two tackles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.