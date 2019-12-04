LA CYGNE – The Prairie View wrestling program enters the season with four ranked among the best in the state of Kansas.
Hunter Boone, a Prairie View senior, is ranked third in the state at 195 pounds. Boone was fifth in the state at 170 pounds last year. He was 39-13.
Chanz Gerleman, a Prairie View senior, is ranked fourth in the state at 220 pounds. Gerleman was a state qualifier for the Buffalos. He was 33-10.
This season, for the first time in Kansas, the high school season will include regular season and postseason girls versus girls matches.
Copenhagen Browning, a Prairie View junior, is ranked fourth in the state at 170 pounds.
Prairie View sophomore Keela Benedick is ranked fifth in the state at 123 pounds.
Benedick was fifth in the kids club girls state tournament at 115 to 126 pounds in the high school girls division. She was 2-2.
Bodi Isenhower, a sophomore, wrestles at 113 pounds. He was an honorable mention Spotlight selection last season. Isenhower, a state qualifier, was 25-17 on the season.
Damien Kline, a sophomore, was an honorable mention selection at 145 pounds. Kline, a state qualifier, was 18-24 as a freshman.
Noah Norgren, a junior, was an honorable mention selection at 220 pounds.
Zach Nordgren, a sophomore, competed at 132 pounds.
