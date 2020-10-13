LA CYGNE — Once the Prairie View football team got rolling, there was no stopping the Buffalos.
Iola scored first and the rest was all Prairie View at home Monday, Oct. 12. The Buffalos responded with 42 unanswered points in a commanding 42-7 victory.
The game, scheduled for Friday, Oct. 8, was moved to Monday, Oct. 12, due to quarantine for COVID-19.
Prairie View’s game against Frontenac, scheduled for Friday, Oct. 16, has been moved to Saturday, Oct., 17. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m.
The Prairie View Buffalos celebrated homecoming Monday, Oct. 12. Adrian Reitinger and Noah Nordgren were crowned the queen and king.
Iola struck first, scoring on a 2-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter.
Prairie View answered, tying the game on a 2-yard touchdown run by running back Otis Jacobs.
Andrew Reynolds had a quarterback sack on the next defensive series for the Buffalos. Iola was forced to punt.
Prairie View drove the ball inside the Iola 10-yard line and fumbled. Iola took over at its own 4-yard line.
Back Bodi Isenhower made a big stop for the Buffalos on a reverse by the Mustangs.
Running back Gage Pugh moved the chains for Prairie View, picking up 5 yards for a first down at the Iola 18-yard line. Quarterback Damien Kline had a 10-yard touchdown run made it 14-7 at the half.
Iola had a big return on the kickoff, starting at the Prairie View 35-yard line.
The Prairie View Buffalo defense would come up with some huge plays to thwart the drive. Kline made a tackle against the run. Colby Garreston broke through the line for a quarterback sack.
Prairie View punted the ball back. Iola had a good return with a big stop by Dakota Stogsdill.
Iola had the ball at the Prairie View 8-yard line with less than a minute left in the half, but Prairie View held Iola on downs to end the half.
Jacobs returned the second-half kickoff 65 yards for a touchdown, making it 20-7.
Colton McCammom made a key tackle, holding Iola as Prairie View took over on downs.
Isenhower had a 15-yard gain, giving Prairie View a first down at Iola 15-yard line. Kline capped off the drive with a 2-yard touchdown run. Isenhower ran for the conversion, increasing the lead to 28-7.
Isenhower broke up an Iola pass and it was nearly picked off by McCammom. Iola was held on downs.
Kline ran for a 46-yard touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter, making it 35-7.
McCammom picked off a Mustangs pass. Pugh ran for a first and goal at the 5. Jacobs ran the final 5 yards for the score, making the final 42-7.
