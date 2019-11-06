LA CYGNE – Prairie View running backs Hunter Boone and Otis Jacobs topped 100 yards rushing in a home playoff victory against Caney Valley.
The Buffalos improved to a perfect 9-0 with a dominating 34-7 victory against the Bullpups on Friday, Nov. 1.
Prairie View is on the road Friday, Nov. 8, playing Columbus.
Prairie View shut down the Caney Valley offense. The Bullpups came into the game averaging more than 30 points per game.
Boone anchored the Buffalo defense with 10 tackles, including seven solo tackles and a tackle for a loss of yardage.
Colton McCammon made nine tackles. Chase Bloodgood had eight tackles with a quarterback sack.
Bodi Isenhower, Chanz Gerleman, David Kline, Joey Gray, Billy Pettey and Jacobs each had five tackles.
Colby Garretson made four tackles. Dilan Schweer had three tackles. Noah Nordgren made two tackles.
Boone ran the ball 17 times for 158 yards and a touchdown. Jacobs had 13 carries for 118 yards and a touchdown.
Scott completed three of five passes for 31 yards. He ran the ball eight times for 22 yards and a touchdown.
Schweer had three receptions for 31 yards.
