LA CYGNE — Hunter Boone ran for four touchdowns as the Prairie View Buffalos football team ran its record to 7-0.
The Buffalos defended their home field in a 41-0 shutout against the Anderson County Bulldogs in La Cygne on Friday, Oct. 18.
Boone opened the scoring with a 3-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Damien Kline kicked the extra point.
Boone capped another first-quarter drive with an 8-yard touchdown run, making it 14-0.
Kline scored on a 1-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.
Quarterback Justin Scott completed a 93-yard touchdown pass to Dylan Schweer for a 28-0 lead at the half.
Boone scored on a 28-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. He had a 30-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
Boone ran the ball 15 times for 156 yards and four touchdowns.
Otis Jacobs had nine carries for 96 yards. Kline ran the ball seven times for 41 yards.
Scott completed one of two passes for 96 yards and a touchdown. Schweer had one reception for a 93-yard touchdown.
Chase Bloodgood led the Prairie View defense with 12 tackles and a quarterback sack. He had seven solo tackles and three tackles for a loss of yardage.
Boone made seven tackles. Isaac Partida, Chanz Gerleman and Cline each had six tackles. Colton McCammon and Schweer each had five tackles.
