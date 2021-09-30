BURLINGTON, Kan. – Bodi Isenhower had his second straight four touchdown game, leading Prairie View to a 49-12 victory at Burlington on Friday, Sept. 24.
Prairie View improved to 4-0 on the season with the win. The Buffalos led 28-0 at halftime and never looked back.
Isenhower opened the scoring with a 3-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.
He capped another drive with a 15-yard touchdown run. Prairie View added the two-point conversion for a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.
Isenhower scored on a 4-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Quarterback Damien Kline threw a 9-yard touchdown pass for a 28-0 lead at the intermission.
Isenhower ran for his fourth touchdown in the third quarter, scoring on a 17-yard run.
Zach Nordgren had a 13-yard touchdown run in the frame to push the advantage to 42-0.
Burlington ended the quarter with a 3-yard touchdown run and a 9-yard touchdown run to make it 28-12.
Gage Pugh ended the scoring with a 2-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
Isenhower ran the ball 18 times for 136 yards and four touchdowns.
Kline had 11 carries for 80 yards. He completed four passes for 64 yards and one touchdown.
Nordgren had 57 yards on eight attempts with one touchdown. Pugh ran the ball four times and had one touchdown run.
