LA CYGNE - The Prairie View Buffalos and the Burlington Wildcats played in a meeting of undefeated teams.
The Buffalos suffered their first loss of the season, falling to the Wildcats by a score of 22-16 on Friday, Sept. 25.
Prairie View, 3-1, took a 9-0 lead in the first quarter. The Buffalos scored two points on a safety. Bodi Isenhower added to the lead on 6-yard touchdown run.
Burlington answered with a 4-yard touchdown run and two-point conversion in the second quarter.
Prairie View had a 3-yad touchdown run, taking a 16-8 lead at the intermission.
Burlington scored twice in the third quarter on 1-yard run and a 74-yard run to win it 22-16.
Isenhower ran the ball six times for 33 yards and one touchdown.
Quarterback Damien Kline had five attempts for 45 yards.
Colton McCammon made eight tackles with one for a loss of yardage. Andrew Reynolds, Kaden Walker and Kline each had three tackles.
