LA CYGNE — Kylee Eastwood was part of a historic state run for the Prairie View Lady Buffalo wrestling team.
The Lady Buffalos qualified three girls for the state tournament and placed fourth in the team standings, coming up one point short of a state trophy for third place.
Eastwood led the way for Prairie View, winning a state title at 170 pounds. She was 4-0 at state with two pins.
Eastwood was selected the Tri-County Spotlight Girls Wrestler of the Year.
Achieving that honor took not only a lot of work during the season, but an entire offseason of rehabilitation after a series of knee surgeries kept her on the sideline last year.
“It is pretty amazing to be named the Spotlight wrestler of the year,” Eastwood said. “It feels good to be recognized for all of the hard work I put in throughout the season. My season was pretty good. I faced a lot of tough competition.
“I kept learning throughout the season and never quit working hard,” she said. “To win it all at the end of the season was literally a dream come true, especially after not being able to wrestle last year due to multiple knee injuries.”
The Prairie View Lady Buffalos set the bar pretty high for teams following in their footsteps, Eastwood said.
“Placing fourth as a team with only three girls, and missing third place by only one point, displays how hard all of us worked the weeks and days before state,” Eastwood said. “I think it shows how much we all wanted to win. We wanted it more than every other girl out there.”
Eastwood put in the work, like all champions, long before she ever got to the state tournament in Salina.
She dedicated herself in the wrestling room and put in the work when no one was watching, Prairie View coach Joe Cullor said.
“Kylee was a sponge at practice,” he said. “She was always looking for guidance to improve her skill from any coach there.”
Eastwood was in the wrestling room wrestling the boys to sharpen her skills for state, Cullor said.
“She took each match at state one by one,” Cullor said. “She prepared for the skills she struggled to defend by practicing with the boys who were good at those deficiencies. This is something she asked for, which helped her succeed in the end and shows the kind of competitor she is.
“Kylee means a lot to the program,” he said. “She joined an elite class of champions. She is the fifth in school history.”
Eastwood is the first girl to win a state wrestling title for Prairie View. Four boys have captured state wrestling championships.
Eastwood is not just a state champion, she is a team leader, Cullor said.
“She leads by her hardworking example in practice,” Cullor said. “She seeks out any way and any competition to improve. The hope is that the younger wrestlers in the room learn her work ethic and desire to seek out ways to improve.”
The time in the wrestling room, squaring off against the boys to work on her defense, paid off with a dominating 4-0 run to the state title.
Eastwood was 4-0, posting four pins on her way to the 170-pound title.
“Going undefeated at state was definitely the highlight of my year,” Eastwood said.
“Getting the opportunity to go to state again and represent my school was great,” she said. “It did not matter who I was wrestling because I knew that I wanted it more.”
Eastwood pinned Grace Jones of Chapman in the 170-pound state championship match.
“The actual title match was very intense,” Eastwood said. “I was excited for it, but also a little bit nervous. I do have to admit that I really did not know what was happening 90 percent of the time. All I knew was I had to win.
“It was unreal to be on the podium to receive the first-place medal,” she said. “It was just so cool to have my best friend there to give me my medal. It was amazing.”
Eastwood was dedicated to her craft.
There is a lot more to dedication than simply showing up, Eastwood said.
“People think dedication is just showing up to practice,” she said. “Dedication is actually showing up to practice and working to get better.
“I worked hard every day no matter what,” Eastwood said. “I never took the easy way out and skipped reps in a drill. I went all out all of the time.”
Coaches Walter Vandeventer and Joe Cullor, and their dedication, was a huge part of the team’s success this season, Eastwood said.
“Our coaches Walter Vandeventer and Joe Cullor would actually take time out of their days to stay after practice to work on moves,” she said.
“They also took the time to watch film with us and show us what we needed to improve,” Eastwood said.
The community not only supported the girls wrestling team but swelled with pride as the girls all placed at the state tournament, Eastwood said.
“The community support was actually a big realization for me,” she said.
Eastwood said she had no idea how many people were following the girls until she looked at her phone.
“My phone was blowing up after I won, and I was surprised,” Eastwood said. “I didn’t know how many people in the community were actually cheering us on.
“I was so grateful for all of the support everyone showed,” Eastwood said. “It was an experience not very many athletes get to have. I am glad I got to have the experience with the coaches, teammates and community members that I did.”
