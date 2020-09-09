LA CYGNE – Fourteen student-athletes are out for the Prairie View cross country team.
The roster for the Lady Buffalos features seven runners. Seven are also out for the Buffalos program.
Seniors Josh Dokos, Caleb Dokos, Evan Ballinger, Peyton Murrison, and sophomore Maddie Baker are returning letter-winners back to help set the pace for Prairie View.
The Prairie View cross country program also has a promising freshman class out this season, said coach Marcie Caldwell, who is entering her fourth season.
“We have some new freshmen who are out this year that show a lot of promise,” Caldwell said.
It is good to have the kids competing again, Caldwell said.
Cross country is about the journey, not where you start but where you end up and the process, Caldwell said.
“Our goal is for each runner to gain confidence in their abilities,” she said. “I want their training to enable them to peak at the right time in the season.
“I want them to build as a team, even as they work toward individual goals,” Caldwell said.
Student-athletes need to take advantage of every opportunity, Caldwell said.
“The keys to being successful are consistency, using each practice to get better and positive mindsets,” she said.
