OZAWAKIE, Kan. — Chloe Jones and Aaron Maxwell led the Paola cross country team in the Perry-Lecompton High School Invitational.
Jones and Maxwell placed eighth to lead the Lady Panthers and Panthers on Thursday, Oct. 3.
Jones ran a time of 23 minutes, 44 seconds.
Maxwell crossed the finish line in 19:36 to set the pace for the Paola boys.
Lily Hermes placed 13th for the Paola girls with a time of 24:15.
The Lady Panthers placed fifth in the team standings.
Paola was scheduled to run in the Pittsburg Invitational, but when the meet was canceled due to rain that morning, the cross country team went to Perry-Lecompton.
Other results for the Paola varsity girls were: Ashton Bishop, 31st; Darian Hudgeons, 42d; Rylee Pratt, 47th.
Gavin Carter placed 40th for the Paola boys with a time of 21:43. Paola was 10th in the team standings.
Other results for the Paola varsity boys were: Jordan MacFarlane, 63rd; Noah Wolf, 68th.
Kelsey Igert ran a time of 26:11 for second place in the girls junior varsity race. Emme Behrendt placed 15th. Emma Johnson was 28th.
