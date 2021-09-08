LA CYGNE – Quarterback Damien Kline ran for two touchdowns and threw for two touchdowns as Prairie View opened the season with a 42-7 victory at home against Santa Fe Trail on Friday, Sept. 3.
Kline opened the scoring with a 1-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.
Bodi Isenhower ended a second-quarter drive with a 32-yard touchdown run. Zach Theis caught a 9-yard touchdown pass from Kline to make it 14-0. The Buffalos made it 28-0 at the half with a 29-yard touchdown run by Kline.
Isenhower had a 55-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Kline hooked up with Theis for a 73-yard strike.
Kline completed three of four passes for 93 yards and two touchdowns. He ran the ball eight times for 56 yards.
Isenhower had eight carries for 129 yards and two touchdowns.
Colton McCammon led the defense with seven tackles. Isenhower and Theis each made four tackles.
