LA CYGNE – The Lady Buffalos won six events on their way to winning the Prairie View Invitational.
Bree Allen, Jane Hough, Wylie Teagarden, Kinley Baker and the 4x400-meter relay team turned in gold-medal performances in the Prairie View Invitational on Thursday, April 27.
Allen won the 800-meter run in 2:24 and set the pace in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:55.
Teagarden ran a time of 13:03 for first place in the 3,200-meter run. She was runner-up in the 1,600.
Hough cleared 8-6 for first place in the pole vault. She placed third in the 100-meter hurdles.
Baker won the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:03.
The Lady Buffalos ran a time of 4:16 for first place in the 4x400-meter relay.
Boys Champions
Stevie McGuire won the long jump with a leap of 19-4.25. He placed third in the 100-meter dash and third in the 200-meter dash.
Jarrett Williams had a mark of 131-11 for first place in the discus.
Other girls results:
High jump – Lexi Baker, third
Pole vault – Lexi Baker, third
Long jump – Lexi Baker, second
Triple – Lexi Baker, second; Maddie Baker, third
Shot put – Kylee Eastwood, third
100 hurdles – Maddie Baker, second
100 – Kinley Baker, second; Jessica Petric, third
200 – Petric, second
400 – Kelsey Konitzer, third
1,600 – Kally Stroup, third
800 – Stroup, third
Other boys results:
High jump – Jacob Sanders, third
Triple jump – Josh Martin, second
Discus – Carsen Welch, third
