The Prairie View Lady Buffalo softball team poses for pictures with the Class 3A state runner-up trophy. Prairie View advanced to the state title game for the first time in school history and set a school record with 21 wins on the season.

MANHATTAN, Kan. — The Prairie View Lady Buffalo softball team defeated Rossville in extra innings, advancing to the Class 3A state tournament championship game for the first time in school history.

Prairie View (21-5) fell to Frontenac (23-3) by a score of 7-1 in the state championship game at Twin Oaks Complex on Friday, May 27.

