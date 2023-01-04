The Prairie View Lady Buffalo softball team poses for pictures with the Class 3A state runner-up trophy. Prairie View advanced to the state title game for the first time in school history and set a school record with 21 wins on the season.
MANHATTAN, Kan. — The Prairie View Lady Buffalo softball team defeated Rossville in extra innings, advancing to the Class 3A state tournament championship game for the first time in school history.
Prairie View (21-5) fell to Frontenac (23-3) by a score of 7-1 in the state championship game at Twin Oaks Complex on Friday, May 27.
The Lady Buffalos defeated Rossville (21-3) by one run, 4-3, in extra innings Friday, May 27. Prairie View pushed the game-winning run across the plate against Rossville in the eighth inning.
Emma Chambers threw a no-hitter as Prairie View upset Scott City, the No. 2 seed, 10-1 on Thursday, May 26. It was just the second loss of the season for Scott City, which fell to 21-2.
Members of the Class 3A regional champion Lady Buffalos are: Lauren Aust, Charlee Boone, Rylee Boone, Allison Bloodgood, Quinn Browning, Ella McCammon, Emma Chambers, Rylee Day, Jaylee Isenhower, Abby Kirkpatrick, Kaylyne Gregg, Alyssa Page, Julia Paisley, Braxton Stainbrook, Rain Stainbrook and Bella Stolle.
The Prairie View Lady Buffalo softball team scored 38 runs in a three-game run to the Class 3A regional title, punching their ticket for a back-to-back trip to state.
Prairie View defeated Humboldt 18-3 in the championship game Tuesday, May 17.
Chambers threw a two-hit shutout as Prairie View defeated Douglass in the semifinals on Tuesday, May 17, 9-0. She struck out six.
Chambers threw a no-hitter as the Lady Buffalos opened the regional tournament with an 11-0 shutout against Trinity Academy on Monday, May 16.
