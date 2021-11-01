WAMEGO — The Prairie View Lady Buffalo cross country team wrote a new chapter in program history at Wamego on Saturday, Oct. 30, placing third in the state to leave with the school’s first team trophy.
Freshman Bree Allen led the way, placing second with a time of 19 minutes, 30 seconds. She ran an average mile of 6:16.
Allen is only the second runner in Prairie View history to place second at the state meet.
Prairie View had a team score of 102, placing third in the state.
“It is a special time for these girls,” Prairie View coach Marcie Caldwell said. “Prairie View has produced some very talented runners over the coure of the sports and sent a lot of runers to state.
“They are joining an eliete group of Prairie View history,” she said.
Southeast of Saline won the team title. West Franklin was runner-up.
The Lady Buffalos qualified the team for state with a regional championship performance, becoming the first team in program history to win a regional meet.
Wylie Teagarden covered the course in 21:49 for 24th place.
Ryleigh Lueker was 39th in 22:33.
Kallynn Stroup placed 50th, crossing the finish line in 22:56.
Ella McCammon finished 53rd with a time of 23:01.
Kelsie Konitzer was 62nd for the Lady Buffalos with a time of 23:31.
Jessica Petric placed 75th in 24:33.
