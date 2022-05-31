MANHATTAN, Kan. — The Prairie View Lady Buffalo softball team defeated Rossville in extra innings, advancing to the Class 3A state tournament for the first time in school history.
Prairie View (21-5) fell to Frontenac (23-3) by a score of 7-1 in the state championship game at Twin Oaks Complex on Friday, May 27.
The Lady Buffalos defeated Rossville (21-3) by one run, 4-3, in extra innings Friday, May 27. Prairie View, the No. 7 seed, pushed the game-winning run across the plate against No. 6 seed Rossville in the eighth inning.
Emma Chambers threw a no-hitter as Prairie View upset Scott City, the No. 2 seed, 10-1 on Thursday, May 26. It was just the second loss of the season for Scott City, who fell to 21-2.
Members of the Class 3A regional champion Lady Buffalos are: Lauren Aust, Charlee Boone, Rylee Boone, Allison Bloodgood, Quinn Browning, Ella McCammon, Emma Chambers, Rylee Day, Jaylee Isenhower, Abby Kirkpatrick, Kaylyne Gregg, Alyssa Page, Julia Paisley, Braxton Stainbrook, Rain Stainbrook and Bella Stolle.
It was the final season for Prairie View Lady Buffalo coach Lisa May.
She coached the Prairie View softball team for 20 years. Prairie View, the Pioneer League champion, defeated Humboldt 18-3 to capture the regional title, notching the 230th victory of May’s career. She ended up with 232.
The 20-win season is a school record for the Lady Buffalo softball program. The extra-inning victory against Rossville sent Prairie View to the state championship game for the first time in school history.
Prairie View had won 10 or more games 13 times in her tenure. She has taken the team to state five times, placing fourth in 2017 and state runner-up in 2022.
Paisley singled and scored in the loss to Frontenac. She started the game and took the loss.
Chambers came on in the first inning. She allowed three runs on eight hits.
Braxton Stainbrook, Rain Stainbrook, Bloodgood and Day singled in the loss. Braxton Stainbrook, Rain Stainbrook and Bloodgood each stole a base.
Charlee Boone singled in the top of the eighth inning to break a 2-2 tie against Rossville in the semifinals.
Prairie View scored two runs in the inning, taking a 4-2 lead. The Lady Buffalos held on to win it 4-3.
Chambers started the game and went four innings, giving up two runs on eight hits.
Paisley came on in relief and notched the win, allowing one run on five hits over four innings of work.
Day singled twice and doubled. Rylee Boone singled and doubled.
Charlee Boone singled twice and drove in one run. Bloodgood singled twice and scored. Braxton Stainbrook had two base hits.
Rain Stainbrook singled and scored. She stole two bases. Paisley stole a base and scored.
Prairie View was clinging to a 2-1 lead against Scott City in the opener when Braxton Stainbrook doubled and Rylee Boone singled to spark a six-run fifth inning. The Lady Buffalos added two runs in the sixth and won it 10-1.
Chambers pitched a no-hitter. She allowed one walk and gave up one run. Chambers struck out three.
Braxton Stainbrook singled, doubled, drove in two runs and scored. Rylee Boone singled, doubled, drove in one run and scored.
Charlee Boone doubled and scored. Paisley doubled and scored. Bloodgood doubled and scored.
Gregg singled and scored two runs. Chambers had two base hits. Day scored.
