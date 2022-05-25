HUMBOLDT — The Prairie View Lady Buffalo softball team scored 38 runs in a three-game run to the Class 3A regional title, punching their ticket for a back-to-back trip to state.
Prairie View defeated Humboldt 18-3 in the championship game Tuesday, May 17.
The Lady Buffalos, 15-2-1, were the Pioneer League champions.
Prairie View struck for four runs in the first inning and added on eight more runs in the third inning on their way to the 18-3 regional title victory.
Emma Chambers went 4-for-4 with a double, driving in seven runs. She had three runs scored.
Julia Paisley started the game. She worked into the second inning.
Chambers came on in relief and shut the door, allowing just two hits over three scoreless innings. Paisely got the win. Chambers picked up the save.
Kaylyne Gregg singled, homered and drove home three runs. She had two runs scored.
Rylee Boone collected three hits in four trips to the plate with a double. She drove in one run and scored four runs.
Rain Stainbrook singled, tripled, drove in one run and scored three runs.
Members of the Class 3A regional champion Lady Buffalos are: Lauren Aust, Charlie Boone, Rylee Boone, Allison Bloodgood, Quinn Browning, Ella McCammon, Emma Chambers, Rylee Day, Jaylee Isenhower, Abby Kirkpatrick, Kaylyne Gregg, Alyssa Page, Julia Paisley, Braxton Stainbrook, Rain Stainbrook and Bella Stolle.
Chambers threw a two-hit shutout as Prairie View defeated Douglass in the semifinals on Tuesday, May 17, 9-0. She struck out six.
Paisley homered, drove in two runs and scored three runs. Rain Stainbrook singled, tripled and drove home two runs.
Boone doubled and tripled, driving in one run with two runs scored. Chambers singled and doubled.
Chambers threw a no-hitter as the Lady Buffalos opened the regional tournament with an 11-0 shutout against Trinity Academy on Monday, May 16.
Chambers struck out nine and walked one, taking the win on the mound.
Braxton Stainbrook singled, doubled, drove in one run and scored twice. Rain Stainbrook singled, tripled and scored two runs.
Alyssa Page singled twice and scored. Chambers singled and scored. Allison Bloodgood drove in one run and scored.
