OTTAWA — Rylee Boone and Charlee Boone each drove in three runs to lead the Prairie View Lady Buffalo softball team to an 8-6 comeback victory against Anderson County to win the Class 3A regional championship.
Rylee Boone doubled and tripled, drove in three runs and scored. Charlee Boone doubled, drove home three runs and scored.
The Lady Buffalo softball team went 3-0 in regionals, punching their ticket for a trip to the Class 3A state tournament.
Prairie View (19-4) defeated Anderson County (13-9) 8-6 to win the regional Thursday, May 20.
Members of the Lady Buffalo regional championship softball team are Lauren Aust, Kinsley Beattie, Addison Bloodgood, Charlee Boone, Rylee Boone, Quinn Browning, Emma Chambers, Rylee Day, Karson Gouchenour, KayLyne Gregg, Darcy Haupt, Abby Kirkpatrick, Ella McCammon, Alyssa Page, Julia Paisley, Joey Riggs, Braxton Stainbrook and Delaney Webber.
The Lady Buffalos came back from a 5-3 deficit, scoring five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Stainrook tripled, drove in one run and scored. Gregg doubled and scored. Bloodgood had two base hits and scored.
Paisley started the game. Charlee Boone and Chambers pitched in relief.
Prairie View opened the regional tournament with a 4-3 victory against Wellsville (10-10).
A 12-2 victory against Council Grove (14-8) sent the Lady Buffalos to the regional championship game.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.