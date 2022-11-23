Nordgren brothers playing football at Bethany College By Gene Morris gene.morris@miconews.com Nov 23, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Noah Nordgren Zach Nordgren Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LINDSBORG, Kan. — The Nordgren brothers are back together on the gridiron again this season, playing for the Bethany College Swedes.Noah and Zach Nordgren played high school football for the Prairie View Buffalos.Noah Nordgren, a sophomore, plays offensive line for Bethany College. He played offensive and defensive line in high school.Noah made 15 tackles his senior season with the Buffalos, including two solo tackles and a quarterback sack for a loss of seven yards.Zach Nordgren, a 2021 graduate of Prairie View High School, played running back and defensive back for the Buffalos.Defensively, Zach made 16 tackles for the Buffalos in 2020, He had five solo tackles and 11 assisted tackles. Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Tweets by micorepublic Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesThis Is the Largest Military Base in ArkansasResults flip in Louisburg council race following canvassPlanned expansion could help Always and Furever save more animalsPaola Vet Clinic opens in new locationEllison officially wins council race after recountFormer state hospital employee likely to get probation after helping patient escapeRoche asks for recount in Louisburg council raceKansas lawmakers consider using state’s surplus to cut Social Security taxesKevin Vohs named Pharmacist of the YearPaola Spirit Squad ready to defend state title Images Videos CommentedPoetter Parshall faces Fricke for House District 6 seat (6)Planned expansion could help Always and Furever save more animals (1)Post Malone does gender reveal at his concert (1) Trending Recipes National Videos 1:00 Packers Coach Matt LaFleur: No Margin for Error 0:45 Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Leaders' Message 0:54 Is Aaron Rodgers Healthy Enough to Play? 0:56 Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: Does Christian Watson Need More Opportunities? 0:47 The Green Bay Packers Are Dreadful!
