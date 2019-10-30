IOLA — Quarterback Justin Scott, running back Hunter Boone and back Otis Jacobs each scored two touchdowns as the Prairie View Buffalos defeated the Iola Mustangs to win the Class 3A District 2 title.
The Buffalos posted a 41-0 shutout, rolling its undefeated record to 8-0.
Scott opened the scoring with a touchdown run in the first quarter. Damien Kline’s extra-point kick was good for a score of 7-0.
Jacobs returned a punt for a 73-yard touchdown for a 14-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Boone capped a second-quarter drive with a 2-yard touchdown run. Kline’s kick was good.
Jacobs had a 3-yard touchdown run to end a drive.
Scott threw a 24-yard touchdown pass to Dilan Schweer for a 35-0 lead at the half.
Boone ended a third-quarter drive with a 3-yard touchdown run.
Scott completed two of five passes for 41 yards and a touchdown. He ran the ball three times for 21 yards and a touchdown.
Boone had 17 carries for 100 yards and two touchdowns. Jacobs ran the ball eight times for 86 yards and a touchdown.
Chase Bloodgood made 10 tackles to lead the Buffalo defense. He had a quarterback sack and two tackles for a loss of yardage.
Billy Pettey made six tackles with three solo tackles. Isaac Partida and Boone each had five tackles.
Bodi Isenhower made four tackles. Zach Theis, Colton McCammon and Chris Law each had three tackles. Chanz Gerleman, Micha Eastwood, Kline and Jacobs each had two tackles.
Logan Minden and Jacobs had interceptions for the Buffalos. Bloodgood recovered a fumble.
