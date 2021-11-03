PARSONS – Despite fourth-quarter touchdown runs by Bodi Isenhower and Damien Kline, the Prairie View Buffalo football team came up short in a two-point, 28-26, road loss to the Parsons Vikings on Friday, Oct. 29.
Prairie View fell to 6-3 on the season. Parsons improved to 7-2.
Parsons struck first on a 24-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter. The kick was good for a 7-0 lead.
Isenhower scored on a 2-yard touchdown run in the first quarter to answer the score for the Buffalos. The kick knotted the score at 7-7.
The Vikings regained the lead with an 8-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter. The kick was good.
Prairie View tied the score on an 8-yard pass from Kline to Kaden Walker. The kick was good.
Parsons had two unanswered scores in the third quarter on a 15-yard touchdown run and a 25-yard touchdown pass. The Vikings added the extra-point kicks.
Isenhower scored on a 2-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. The two-point conversion attempt was no good.
Kline scored on a 29-yard touchdown run. The Buffalos' two-point conversion attempt, which would have tied the game, was no good.
Isenhower ran the ball 23 times for 126 yards and two touchdowns.
Kline completed seven of 12 passes for 51 yards and a touchdown. He had 13 carries for 101 yards and a touchdown.
Walker had three receptions for 36 yards and a touchdown.
Gage Pugh ran the ball six times for 46 yards. Zach Nordgren, Zach Thies and Isenhower each had one reception.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.