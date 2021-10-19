IOLA – The Prairie View girls won the Pioneer League team title in a close battle with Santa Fe Trail.
Prairie View freshman Bree Allen won the Pioneer League title at Iola.
Allen crossed the finish line in 19 minutes, 58 seconds to win the league meet Thursday, Oct. 14.
Wylie Teagarden placed second for Prairie View with a time of 21:23. Ryleigh Leuker ran a personal record, placing eighth in 23:16.
“The meet went very well for us,” Prairie View coach Marcie Caldwell said. “It was a course the team hasn't run before, so that gave them an extra challenge. Prairie View had a tight competition with Santa Fe Trail as a team and individuals from across the league for all league Honors.
“The team performed well, keeping competitive times and passing key runners for placement,” she said. “They had three top 10 finishers and five in the top 15. Winning the Pioneer League was a very exciting time for the girls team. I'm very proud of this team. They've had goals set from the beginning and have worked steadily to attain and even surpass those goals.”
Kallynn Stroup placed 11th in 23:33. Kelsie Konitzer ran a time of 24:52 for 15th place.
Jessica Petric ran a time of 25:14 and passed the last scoring runner for Santa Fe Trail, helping the Lady Buffalos in the team totals.
Ashlyn Kennedy placed 25th in 26:42. Ella McCammon was 27th in 26:55.
The Prairie View boys placed fifth in the team standings.
Harvey Hernandez-Guerrero was 34th in 22:28. Alex Pettey was 39th in 23:44. Coltaun Bartlett placed 47th in 24:59. Creed Caldwell was 50th in 25:35. Donovan Law placed 54th in 26:24.
