LA CYGNE — The Prairie View Buffalos put up a 35-0 shutout against Columbus to capture the Class 3A regional title.
Running back Hunter Boone had three touchdowns in the victory Friday, Nov. 8. Quarterback Justin Scott ran for a pair of touchdowns.
Prairie View (10-0) will play Perry-Lecompton (7-3) in the sectional playoffs on the road Friday, Nov. 15.
Boone opened the scoring with a 33-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. The extra point attempt was no good.
Boone capped a second-quarter drive with a 5-yard touchdown.
Dilan Schweer ran for the two-point conversion, making it 14-0.
Scott had a 27-yard touchdown run to make it 20-0 at the intermission.
Scott opened the third quarter with a 2-yard touchdown run. Schweer ran for the conversion,
Boone broke loose on a 78-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
Boone ran the ball 14 times for 203 yards and three touchdowns.
Chase Bloodgood led the Buffalo defense with 11 tackles.
Colton McCammon, Jacobs and Boone each had six tackles. Isaac Partida and Schweer made five tackles each.
