CLEVELAND, Mo. – The Prairie View Buffalo football team is making themselves a home wherever they roam so far this season.
Quarterback Justin Scott ran for two touchdowns and had a touchdown pass as the Buffalos ran their record to 2-0 with a 36-0 shutout at Midway on Friday, Sept. 13.
It was the second straight road victory to start the season for Prairie View, who defeated Santa Fe Trail 35-15 to open the season.
Hunter Boone opened the scoring with a 1-yard touchdown run. Scott kicked the extra point for a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.
Scott capped a second-quarter drive with a 5-yard touchdown run. The Buffalos added a two-point conversion to make it 15-0.
Scott scored on a 3-yard touchdown run and ran for the two-point conversion as Prairie View increased its lead to 23-0 at the half.
Otis Jacobs ran for a 4-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Scott’s kick was good.
Joey Gray had a 23-yard touchdown reception on a pass from Scott to end a fourth-quarter drive.
Scott completed five of seven passes for 147 yards. He ran the ball seven times for 36 yards.
Boone had 19 carries for 86 yards. Jacobs ran the ball 76 yards on 13 attempts.
Dillan Schweer had three catches for 107 yards. Damien Kline and Gray each had one reception.
Colton McCammon made six tackles with three solo tackles. Chase Bloodgood, Chanz Gerleman, Boone, Schweer and Jacobs each had five tackles.
Bodi Isenhower, Billy Pettey, Colby Garretson and Gray each had four tackles.
