LA CYGNE — The Prairie View Buffalos defeated the Girard Trojans to capture back-to-back regional titles.
Quarterback Damien Kline ran for two touchdowns and kicked an extra-point for what proved to be the game-winner in a 13-12 victory against Girard on Friday, Nov. 6.
Prairie View (8-1) will travel to Perry-Lecompton (9-1) on Friday, Nov. 13, for the Class 3A sectional playoffs.
Girard (4-5) struck first in the Class 3A playoff game, scoring on a 6-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. The extra-point kick was no good.
Prairie View answered with an 11-yard touchdown run by Kline. The Buffalos two-point conversion attempt failed.
The Trojans came right back, scoring on a 63-yard touchdown run. Girard’s two-point conversion attempt failed, making it 12-6 at the end of the first quarter.
Kline capped a Prairie View drive with a 17-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
Kline then broke the 12-12 tie with the extra-point kick.
Bodi Isenhower and Otis Jacobs both topped 100 yards on the ground for the Prairie View Buffalos.
Isenhower ran the ball 15 times for 140 yards. Jacobs had 108 yards on 16 carries.
Kline ran the ball 15 times for 78 yards. He completed two passes for 11 yards. Zach Theis had two receptions.
Theis led the Buffalo defense with 11 tackles. Colton McCammon made nine tackles. Zach Nordgren and Kline each had five tackles.
Kyle Waterman made four tackles. Micah Eastwood, Andrew Reynolds, Jacobs and Isenhower had three tackles each.
Jacobs had three tackles and recovered a fumble. Kline and Waterman forced the fumble.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.