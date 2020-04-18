LA CYGNE – Seven student-athletes at Prairie View High School saw their senior track season end before it ever started.
The Kansas State High School Activities Association canceled all spring sports championships due to the coronavirus (Covid-19).
Senior Brooke Allen was a state qualifier. She was a state medalist in the 3,200-meter run, placing eighth. Allen placed 11th in the 3,200-meter run. She also ran on the 4x800-meter relay team.
Ariel Alcorn, a senior, was a state qualifier in the long jump. She placed 11th at state. Alcorn also competed in the 200 the 4x100 and the 4x400.
Liza Heide competed in the 100 hurdles, the 300 hurdles, the 4x100 and the 4x400.
The Lady Buffalos qualified the 4x100 for state, finishing 13th.
Emillie Rauber ran the 400, 800 and 4x800.
Brayden Dame competed in the pole vault. He also ran the 4x100 and 4x400.
Joey Gray was a sprinter. He ran the 100 and the 200. Gray also ran on the 4x100 and 4x400 relays.
Chanz Gerleman threw the shot put. He also competed in the triple jump, long jump and 4x100.
“Our team goal was to finish in the top two for both boys and girls every meet this season,” Prairie View coach Aaron Law said. “I tell our kids every day that track is an individual effort for a team goal.
“We wanted to finish well as a team and qualify as many athletes as possible for the state meet,” he said. “We wanted to finish strong as a team there as well.”
Losing the season was difficult news for the team to take in, Law said.
“When I heard the season was canceled it just ripped my heart out,” he said. “I completely understand the necessity of the decision and support it. But, it hurt anyway for the kids who wouldn't get their senior season. They have worked so hard all these years to make this final year a special one.”
Prairie View had 50 student-athletes out for the track and field program.
The team had a strong sophomore class ready to have an impact at the varsity level.
Jessica Petric was a returning state qualifier. She ran the 100.
Kiley Baker qualified for state in the 400.
Michaeluah Bartlett and Kenzie Brown were also back for the Lady Buffalos.
“We have a very good sophomore class that was going to do very well on the girls' side,” Law said. “Jessica Petric, Kinley Baker, Michaeluah Bartlett, Kenzie Brown were going to get us a lot of points.”
The boys returned Damien Kline, Kyle Waterman and Otis Jacobs.
“On the boys' side Damien Kline was going to give us a lot of great points in the sprints and jumps, as was Kyle Waterman,” Law said. “ Otis Jacobs was poised to have a great year in the sprints as well. It's really too many names to mention because just about every kid we had out was going to be able to help our teams be able to score and succeed this season.”
