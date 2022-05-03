LA CYGNE — Three months after losing her grandfather Doug Whitcraft, former coach and teacher at Prairie View High School, Haylee Whitcraft was at his old stomping grounds.
Haylee was playing for the Spring Hill Lady Broncos in a C-team softball game against the Prairie View Lady Buffalos.
In the second game of the doubleheader Monday, April 25, with two runners on base and the Lady Broncos leading 17-0, Haylee hit a ball deep to left.
Playing for the first and only time at Prairie View this season, Haylee could not have picked a better time for her first home run.
It was a no-doubt, three-run shot over the fence in left field at her Papa’s old school.
“Coming into this game, I knew my first home run needed to be here at Prairie View for my Papa,” she said. “I was trying not to swing super fast because I had been doing that all game. So I was just trying to relax and get the perfect pitch.
“Once I got that perfect pitch, I just took a deep breath and hit the ball,” Haylee said. “I started sprinting because I didn’t see it was out. I slowed down once everyone started clapping.”
As she circled the bases for her first home run of the season, Haylee thought about her Papa and smiled.
“The feeling of hitting that home run felt so good,” she said. “I was so happy because I knew Papa was there with me as I was running around the bases.”
Doug Whitcraft, teacher and coach at Prairie View, was battling cancer. He passed away Sunday, Jan. 16.
When the ball sailed over the fence, the entire family knew Papa was there with them.
“Her Papa Doug Witcraft was one of her biggest fans and mentor,” said Amory Whitcraft, Haylee’s mother. “They had a very special bond. He would be so very proud of her. Words really cannot express how special this was. We all could feel Papa’s presence at the game that night.
“We are so proud of her,” Whitcraft said. “She has worked so hard to improve her game. It felt like she got the whole team inspired that night because after that hit, all of the bats were on fire. He was an amazing man. He has been with our savior three and a half months. It is hard to say goodbye to such an amazing man.”
Haylee is the daughter of Jeriah and Amory Whitcraft of Spring Hill and the granddaughter of Susie and the late Doug Whitcraft of La Cygne.
“My family was so happy for me,” Haylee said. “We kept talking about how Papa was there with me as I hit that ball to the left side. It went a lot further from the fence than I thought it did.
“Most people said I crushed the ball all the way out there,” she said. “The count was 2-0, so it was only the third pitch. It was right down the middle so I knew I had to crush this one out of the park.”
Haylee was presented with the home run ball. She wrote “Prairie View High School, April 25, 2022,” added a heart and “all for u papa!”
