SPRING HILL – The track is a busy place at Spring Hill.
There are 110 student-athletes out for the Spring Hill Broncos and Lady Broncos track and field programs.
Spring Hill has numbers, experience and a continuity with a coaching staff that has been running the programs for decades.
Both teams have 55 student-athletes. Brent Smitheran returns for his 21st season with the Broncos. Brad Rainking is starting his 32nd season with the Lady Broncos.
The Spring Hill Lady Broncos made an impressive run to state last season, winning the Frontier League meet and placing second in the Class 5A regional meet.
Thirteen letter-winners are back for the girls program, including five seniors.
Seniors ready to lead the way are Vienna Lahner, distance and relays; Payton Vogelbacher, sprints and relays; Kaylee Oakes, discus; Lorelei Harris, high jump and triple jump; and Kenzie Rios, shot put and discus.
Other girl letter-winners are: junior Gavin Hursley, sprints and relays; junior Logan Kilbey, pole vault, triple jump, sprints and relays; junior Alexis Beckman, shot put and javelin; junior Lilly Haney, hurdles and shot put; sophomore Kate Penhallow, sprints and relays; sophomore Kassie Nelson, hurdles; sophomore Isabel Schmuhl, hurdles; and sophomore Payton Hines, distance.
“Our goals are finishing in the top three in all meets,” Rainking said. “Staying healthy and making improvements week by week will be key in our success. Having our freshmen step in and help will also play a role in our success.”
The Spring Hill boys return 12 letter-winners, including nine seniors.
Seniors ready to lead the team are Braden Stillmaker, distance; Carter Meade, jumps and sprints; Collin Rooney, hurdles; Daniel Mitchell, jumps and sprints; Garrah Bauer, jumps and sprints; Kael Knittel, distance; Koen Ottenschnieder, sprints; Lawrence Dominick, throws and jumps; and Luke Bunker, sprints.
Other boys letter-winners are junior Alex Gisel, sprints; sophomore Ryland O’Hanlon, distance; sophomore Caden Bartek, distance; sophomore Jack Gisel, sprints; and Michael Anderson, pole vault.
“Every year our goal is to win a Frontier League title,” Smitheran said. “We have one of the largest senior classes that we have had this season. I expect them to score a lot of points for us this season.
“Our league is so deep in so many events right now though, I really feel that our success is going to hinge on the development and contributions made by our underclassmen,” he said. “Many meets are decided by those one- and two-point contributions adding up.”
