SPRING HILL — The wrestling room at Spring Hill is a busy one these days.
The Spring Hill wrestling program features a roster with 75 student-athletes. There are 53 boys on the Broncos team and 22 girls competing for the Lady Broncos.
Sophomore Julie Yoder and senior Nevaeh Tauer are back to lead the Lady Broncos. Yoder, 109 pounds, placed second in regionals to qualify for state and was a state placer. Tauer, 143 pounds, is a returning state qualifier.
Junior Draven Pipken, 195 pounds, returns to lead the Spring Hill boys. Pipken was a state qualifier.
Kayleigh Guthrie, Lydia Pierce, Kaylynn Ottenschnieder, Alyssa Anderson, Gracie Oppeau and Izzy Farris return to lead the Spring Hill girls.
Guthrie was a first-team Spotlight wrestler at 155 pounds.
Pierce placed third in regionals. She was a first-team Spotlight selection at 170 pounds.
Ottenschnieder was a first-team Spotlight selection at 115 pounds.
Anderson placed third in regionals. She was a second-team Spotlight selection at 120 pounds.
Oppeau was fifth in the regional tournament. She was a second-team Spotlight selection at 126 pounds.
Farris was a second-team Spotlight selection at 143 pounds.
The Spring Hill boys return 10 letter-winners.
Jake Cochran, Kelson McAllister, Noah Aderton, Kasey O’Neal, Andrew Campbell, Ryan Phal, Miles Bell, Bates and Snyder are back to compete for the Spring Hill boys.
Cochran was a first-team Spotlight selection at 106 pounds.
McAllister, 14-5, was a second-team selection at 138 pounds.
Aderton was a second-team selection at 160 pounds.
O’Neal was a second-team selection at 182 pounds.
Campbell was a second-team selection at 220 pounds.
Pahl, 120 pounds; and Bell, 132 pounds; were honorable mention selections.
Coach Tucker Woofter enters his 17th year with the program.
Bonner Springs and Paola are among the boys teams to beat in the Frontier League. The Baldwin Lady Bulldogs are the girls team to beat in league, Woofter said.
“We are really excited about this team,” Woofter said. “I think we are ready for a breakout season. We have young kids coming in with a lot of talent and a good wrestling base.”
