SPRING HILL – Lady Bronco sophomore Alyssa Anderson was chasing a ghost on the cross country course this season.
Anderson was running after herself, chasing for a personal record at every meet. That was the goal headed into her sophomore campaign.
She went out for cross country for the first time as a freshman and just missed winning a state medal. That further motivated her as she ran her way to 13th place in the Rim Rock Classic, fourth in the Frontier League Meet, eighth in the Class 5A regionals and 11th in the state meet.
Alyssa Anderson is the Tri-County Spotlight Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year.
“Alyssa is a fiery competitor,” Spring Hill coach Brent Smitheran said. “We have to work with her on taking it back a couple of notches at the start. She just wants to attack right out of the gate.
“Alyssa came up just a little short of medaling at state last season,” Smitheran said. “I think that really fired her up to do everything that she could to get over that hump this season. She worked hard not just during our cross country season, but through the summer off-season as well.”
In one year Anderson dropped a minute off her personal record.
The Rim Rock Classic, facing some of the best runners in Kansas, Anderson started to shine.
“Alyssa's big breakout performance this year was at the Rim Rock Classic,” Smitheran said. “She was sitting in about 30th place with a mile to go. She really attacked the final mile and was able to move up 17 spots to take the 13th place medal in the Crimson division.
“Taking home such high honors in a prestigious race like this gave her a shot of ‘belief in herself’ to push her through the rest of the season,” he said. “When we returned there five weeks later for state, she knew she could finish strong and trusted herself to be a bit more aggressive in the opening mile of the race. This all culminated in her shaving another 35 seconds on her best on that course (19:39) to finish 11th in the 5A state race.”
She is putting together quite a resume in two short season of cross country. Anderson is a two-time state qualifier, all-league medalist, all-regional medalist and a state medalist.
“It is truly an honor to be selected as the Tri-County Spotlight Cross Country Girls Runner of the Year,” she said. “There are so many talented and great runners from this area.
“Before the season started, I had a few goals set for myself,” Anderson said. “My goals were to set a personal record in every race, medal at the big races such as the Kansas City Classic, Frontier League, the Rim Rock Classic and regionals. I thought ‘Ok, these are great goals, now let's go meet them.’ Being able to accomplish this goal has been so, so cool. I am very glad I have had people around me who really care and support what I have been doing this season.”
The cross country season is a long one, Anderson said.
Race day is only part of the process. Everyone lives for that, she said. Those races are won and lost in the sweltering heat of the summer and the blistering chill of the winter.
“This was a great season for me and the Lady Broncos,” Anderson said. “Three of us sophomores (Vienna Lahner and Molly Murray) qualified for state this season. We have a good relationship and it will be fun running with them for two more years.
“It was amazing to be so close to the top 10 in state,” she said. “My goal was top 15 this year and I barely missed the top ten by 0.3 of a second. I am very satisfied with my improvement at state from last season.”
Anderson got to see some of the top runners in the state from week to week, competing in the Rim Rock Classic, the Frontier League, regional and state.
“Rim Rock is such a tough course to run, but I have logged some of my fastest times there and we run that course in the regular season at the Rim Rock Classic,” Anderson said. “The 5A state meet always has some amazing runners, but running in a tough Frontier League and 5A regional helps you prepare for the state meet.
“The Frontier league was loaded with seniors and some underclassmen who are really fast,” she said. Riley and Reagan Hiebert of Eudora and Trinity Moore of Louisburg are seasoned runners who know how to compete and win.”
Alyssa is the daughter of James and Jennifer Anderson of Spring Hill.
