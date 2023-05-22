The Spring Hill Lady Bronco softball team poses for pictures with the Class 5A regional championship trophy. Spring Hill (17-5) will play Goddard (17-5) at 1 p.m. Thursday at Wilkins Stadium in Wichita.
SPRING HILL – Brilee Dee, Kaylyn Gilliland and Jayden Kistner did not allow a single run in the Class 5A regional, leading the Spring Hill Lady Bronco softball team back to state.
Spring Hill, 17-5, defeated Highland Park 17-0 in the opener and Topeka-Seaman 2-0 in the championship game.
Delaney Hill tripled against Topeka-Seaman, driving in both runs. Mya January singled and scored. Halle McFarland walked and scored.
Dee pitched the complete game, two-hit shutout. She struck out one.
Blaire Sommer homered in the 17-0 shutout against Highland Park. She drove in two runs and scored.
Olivia Fraley singled twice, doubled, drove in two runs and scored. January doubled, drove in three runs and scored twice.
Nora Burrell singled twice and drove in one run. Halle McFarland scored two runs. Campbell Mermis and Emma Reeves both scored.
Dee Gilliland and Kistner combined for a perfect game, striking out six in three innings.
Members of the Class 5A regional champion Spring Hill Lady Broncos softball team are Aubrey Rodina, Blaire Sommer, Brilee Dee, Campbell Mermis, Chloe Shoemaker, Delaney Hill, Ellie Ruffin, Emilee Burgman, Emma Reeves, Halle McFarland, Jaleigh White, Jayden Kistner, Julia Becker, Kaylyn Gilliland, Marissa January, Mya January, Nora Burrell, Olivia Fraley, Quinn Thompson, Taylor Thomsan and Tayah Stratton. Spring Hill is coached by Corey Katzer and Matt Hill.
Spring Hill will play Goddard in the opening round of the Class 5A state tournament at 1 p.m. Thursday at Wilkins Stadium in Wichita.
