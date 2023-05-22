230524_mr_spt_sh_soft_01

The Spring Hill Lady Bronco softball team poses for pictures with the Class 5A regional championship trophy. Spring Hill (17-5) will play Goddard (17-5) at 1 p.m. Thursday at Wilkins Stadium in Wichita.

 Submitted Photo

SPRING HILL – Brilee Dee, Kaylyn Gilliland and Jayden Kistner did not allow a single run in the Class 5A regional, leading the Spring Hill Lady Bronco softball team back to state.

Spring Hill, 17-5, defeated Highland Park 17-0 in the opener and Topeka-Seaman 2-0 in the championship game.

Sports Editor Gene Morris can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or gene.morris@miconews.com.

