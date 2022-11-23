SPRING HILL — Logan Beckman pushed the pace all season for the Spring Hill Broncos cross country team.
Beckman was a team leader for the Broncos in practice, on the course and in the classroom, Spring Hill coach Brent Smitheran said.
“Logan was our most consistent performer all season long,” Smitheran said. “He never really had a bad race.
“He set the tone at our practices,” Smitheran said. “Logan was all business when we had a hard workout. His stoic demeanor was contagious.”
He helped lead the Spring Hill Broncos to the team title in the Frontier League meet. Beckman was ninth in the Kansas City Metro Classic.
Beckman was named the Tri-County Spotlight Boys Runner of the Year.
“I am very honored to be selected for this award because there are many great runners in the Tri-County area,” Beckman said. ”It was a goal of mine at the beginning of the season to be recognized for this honor, and I’m happy to be selected.”
Beckman placed sixth in the Class 5A state cross country meet at Rim Rock Farm in Lawrence. He won the Bobcat Invitational at Basehor-Linwood, was runner-up in the Frontier League meet at Wyandotte County Park and placed third in the regional meet at De Soto.
“The state meet was definitely a highlight to my season,” Beckman said. “It felt like the whole season was building up to one race, and everything came together when it needed to. I had a lot of fun racing people I had not raced all season.
“It was fun having another teammate, Calen George, there to race with,” he said. “Our varsity team was very young this year, and we had one more boy make it to state than last year. We have big plans for the next couple years. Most of our team came to support us, so that was really cool.”
The opportunity to compete at Rim Rock Farm was a runner’s dream, Beckman said.
“Running at Rim Rock was really cool because of all the history and tradition the course has,” Beckman said. “There was a really cool atmosphere with all the people there, and our race was the last race of the day. My favorite highlights this season were definitely the state meet and winning league as a team.”
Beckman came into the 2022-23 school year on a mission. He set out to do some special things with the Broncos in cross country and track and field.
He accomplished a few of those goals, leading Spring Hill to the Frontier League title and winning medals in the regional and state meets.
“This season was very exciting for me because the last cross country and track seasons did not end the way I wanted them to,” Beckman said. “I felt very motivated to work hard and run faster.”
Beckman ran a personal-record time of 16 minutes, 1 second this season. He was two seconds from reaching another personal goal. He will keep chasing a time under 16 minutes.
“I was pretty disappointed, I was so close to breaking 16 minutes,” Beckman said. “I will have a couple more tries at it on some fast courses, and with fast competitors at Nike Cross Regionals and Garmin Runninglane National Championship.”
Nothing compares to being part of a team and working toward a common goal, Beckman said.
“The team had a really good season on the boys and girls side,” he said. “Running and hanging out with the team is the highlight of my day.
“We have a lot of laughs and inside jokes, but we’re able to be serious and work hard when it’s time to,” Beckman said. “Coach Brent Smitheran and coach Heath Ostmeyer are very supportive and push us to be our best every day.”
Coming into the season, Beckman was ready.
His season started long before the first meet or the first practice.
Beckman started putting in the miles when the track season ended, and he ran all summer.
“My success this season definitely came from all the work I put in during the summer,” Beckman said. “The last cross country and track seasons, I really struggled with anxiety and nerves when it came to racing and wanting to be the best, and it affected my performance negatively. My times during the track season were very far from where I wanted them to be.
“This year, I felt more in control of my anxiety, and I was able to be more confident because I knew I had put in the work and good training during the off season,” he said. “I also had more racing experience this year than I did last year.”
