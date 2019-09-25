SPRING HILL – Not only is the Spring Hill football team off to a 2-1 start, ranked in the top 10 in Class 4A, it turns out the Broncos are putting up some big numbers in the classroom too.
Spring Hill has a team grade-point average of 3.2 for the 2019 spring semester.
“I am really proud of our spring 2019 team grade point average,” Spring Hill coach Jason Feeback said. “We try to keep up with our guys year round on academics. Good grades will create more opportunities for them down the road.
“We do a Top 10 list to create competition and recognize guys who are doing an outstanding job in the classroom,” Feeback said. “They are student athletes and there is a reason why ‘student’ comes before ‘athlete.’ The fact that we are off to a 2-0 start is a byproduct of our guys doing things right.”
Senior defensive back Hunter Willyard, junior linebacker Jacob Hooker, junior offensive lineman Denver Gardner, sophomore wide receiver Logan Hilgendorf and sophomore wide receiver Daniel Mitchell all have perfect 4.0 grade point averages.
Sophomore slot receiver Zach Knowlton has a 3.9 grade point average.
Sophomore quarterback Fletcher Pankey and sophomore offensive lineman Aidan Palmer both have 3.89 grade point averages.
Sophomore wide receiver and linebacker Garrah Bauer has a 3.89 grade point average.
Senior offensive lineman Kyle Hernandez rounds out the Top 10 academic team for the Broncos with a 3.86 grade point average.
“We believe the way you do anything is the way you do anything,” Feeback said. “Compete in practice, in the weight room, on the game field and in the classroom. Life is competition.”
