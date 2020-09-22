SPRING HILL — Denver Gardner and Jalyn Stevenson reigned over the Spring Hill High School homecoming as the Broncos celebrated with a 48-0 shutout against the Ottawa Cyclones.
Running back Draven Pipkin ran the ball 13 times for 119 yards and three touchdowns in the victory Friday, Sept. 18.
Quarterback Fletcher Pankey completed seven of 10 passes for 111 yards and one touchdown.
Wideout Zach Knowlton caught three passes for 45 yards and one touchdown. He also had a 13-yard touchdown run.
“Our guys played a great game,” coach Jason Feeback said. “I feel like we played a complete game in all three facets of the game. Our offense has been getting better every week this season. It all starts up front with our offensive line. We didn’t give up a sack in 10 passing attempts, and Pipkin was able to run for over 100 yards behind this group.”
Knowlton opened the scoring on a 13-yard touchdown run.
Pipken ended a drive with a 2-yard touchdown run to double the ante to 14-0. He had a 6-yard touchdown run to push the lead to 21-0 at the end of the first quarter.
Pankey completed a 37-yard touchdown pass to Knowlton to open the second quarter.
Daniel Mitchell scored on a 34-yard touchdown run. Pankey had a 20-yard touchdown run for a 42-0 lead at the intermission.
Pipken ended the scoring with a 10-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.
Mitchell made six of seven extra-point attempts.
Jake Hooker and Chase Wilm led the Broncos with six tackles each. Carter Meade made five tackles. Adam Atwell, Tanner Thompson and Collin Rooney each made four tackles.
The Broncos are back in action at home against the Bonner Springs Braves.
