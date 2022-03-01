SPRING HILL — The Spring Hill Broncos won a wild one on senior night, defeating the Ottawa Cyclones by two points, 59-57, in overtime Friday, Feb. 25.
Spring Hill opened the third quarter on a 10-0 run to pull ahead after trailing by seven points, 28-21, at the intermission.
The Broncos were outscored 12-11 in the first quarter. The Cyclones went on a 17-10 run in the second quarter.
Energized by the 10-0 run to start the third frame, Spring Hill held a 16-13 edge in the quarter.
The Spring Hill Broncos outscored the Ottawa Cyclones 15-10 in the fourth quarter to send the game into overtime.
The Broncos made seven free throws in overtime to preserve the victory.
Spring Hill recognized seniors Reece Clauder, Kameron Crotchett, Jaun Diaz Sanz and Daniell Mitchell prior to the game.
Senior dance team members Audrey Marney, Avery Marney and Madison Olson were also honored.
Luke Metcalf posted a game-high 22 points.
Evan Brown scored eight points. Reece Clauder, Daniel Mitchell and Skyler Dodson each had seven points. Kameron Crotchett and James Allen also scored.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.